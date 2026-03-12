Pedro Neto and Liam Rosenior speak out after shocking ball boy incident in Chelsea's defeat vs PSG

Pedro Neto and Champions League ball boy (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto and manager Liam Rosenior have both issued apologies after a shocking incident with a ball boy during last night’s defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Neto lost his head towards the end of the game, a 5-2 defeat for Chelsea at the Parc des Princes, with the Portuguese ace shoving into a ball boy and knocking him over in an attempt to get the ball back quicker.

This is not the first time this season that Chelsea players have had issues with their discipline, with the Blues receiving a staggering nine red cards so far this term.

Neto, however, made it very clear that he was sorry and that he’d spoken directly with the ball boy and given him his shirt.

Pedro Neto apologises for pushing over ball boy

See below as Neto spoke to TNT Sports after the game to explain that he simply lost his head in the heat of the moment and that he was sorry…

"It was the heat of the moment. I want to apologise." Pedro Neto reacts to Chelsea's defeat in Paris and addresses his incident with the ball boy at the end of the match…@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK | @Becky_Ives_ pic.twitter.com/ogp0Slfzj8 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 11, 2026

“I want to come out and say the situation that happened on the pitch, I want to apologise to the ball boy,” the 26-year-old said.

“I already spoke with him, the emotions of the game with us losing, I want to pick up the ball and I gave him a little push. I saw that I hurt him and straight away I apologised, I am not like this.

“I gave him my shirt because that cannot happen so I am really, really sorry.”

Liam Rosenior on Pedro Neto incident

Meanwhile, CFC boss Rosenior also had his say on the incident, insisting he hadn’t seen it, and bemoaning his players’ issues with discipline this season…

? Liam Rosenior: "I honestly didn't see it!" ?? The #CFC manager has had his say on *that* Pedro Neto incident…?? ©?UEFA 2026 pic.twitter.com/WNYneqaFbt — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 12, 2026

Mostly, Rosenior focused on how much Chelsea shot themselves in the foot late on, with PSG scoring twice towards the end of the game to win 5-2.

Had Chelsea kept it together a bit more, a 3-2 defeat or perhaps even a 3-3 draw would have been possible, making the second leg look very different.

Now, however, the west London giants are surely facing elimination from the Champions League as the holders go into the second leg with a three-goal advantage.