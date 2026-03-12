Pedro Neto and Liam Rosenior speak out after shocking ball boy incident in Chelsea's defeat vs PSG

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Pedro Neto and Champions League ball boy
Pedro Neto and Champions League ball boy (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto and manager Liam Rosenior have both issued apologies after a shocking incident with a ball boy during last night’s defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Neto lost his head towards the end of the game, a 5-2 defeat for Chelsea at the Parc des Princes, with the Portuguese ace shoving into a ball boy and knocking him over in an attempt to get the ball back quicker.

This is not the first time this season that Chelsea players have had issues with their discipline, with the Blues receiving a staggering nine red cards so far this term.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Neto, however, made it very clear that he was sorry and that he’d spoken directly with the ball boy and given him his shirt.

Pedro Neto apologises for pushing over ball boy

See below as Neto spoke to TNT Sports after the game to explain that he simply lost his head in the heat of the moment and that he was sorry…

“I want to come out and say the situation that happened on the pitch, I want to apologise to the ball boy,” the 26-year-old said.

“I already spoke with him, the emotions of the game with us losing, I want to pick up the ball and I gave him a little push. I saw that I hurt him and straight away I apologised, I am not like this.

“I gave him my shirt because that cannot happen so I am really, really sorry.”

Liam Rosenior on Pedro Neto incident

Meanwhile, CFC boss Rosenior also had his say on the incident, insisting he hadn’t seen it, and bemoaning his players’ issues with discipline this season…

Mostly, Rosenior focused on how much Chelsea shot themselves in the foot late on, with PSG scoring twice towards the end of the game to win 5-2.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United Tottenham flag
Report: Man United and Spurs target 26-year-old centre-back who could cost €50 million
Murillo celebrates with Morgan Gibbs White
Man United rival Chelsea & Liverpool for “perfect” transfer of Premier League star
Arne Slot gestures
Arne Slot holds personal talks with key target as Liverpool try to hijack Real Madrid deal

Had Chelsea kept it together a bit more, a 3-2 defeat or perhaps even a 3-3 draw would have been possible, making the second leg look very different.

Now, however, the west London giants are surely facing elimination from the Champions League as the holders go into the second leg with a three-goal advantage.

More Stories Liam Rosenior Pedro Neto

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *