European giants determined to keep 41 G/A attacker Liverpool are eyeing to replace Salah

Bayern Munich are determined to retain Michael Olise this summer despite growing speculation linking the French international with a move to Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano.



According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Bundesliga champions have no intention of allowing the winger to leave and are attempting to quieten rumours surrounding his future.

Olise has been one of Bayern’s standout performers this season, making him an integral part of the club’s long-term plans.

While Liverpool are expected to strengthen their attacking options in the upcoming transfer window, Bayern’s stance suggests that a deal for the 24-year-old could prove extremely difficult to negotiate.

Olise has been performing at a high level at Bayern

Olise has scored 15 goals for the German club this season and provided 26 assists in all competitions this season.

His ability to create chances, beat defenders in one-on-one situations, and contribute consistently in the final third has made him a key figure in Bayern’s attack.

In the Champions League this week, Olise scored twice against Atalanta in a 6-1 win.

Olise typically operates as a right-sided winger but is capable of drifting inside to create scoring opportunities or linking with attacking midfielders in tight spaces.

Liverpool continue to monitor the French attacker

Liverpool’s interest in Olise is believed to be connected with the club’s succession plan for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian attacker is facing an uncertain future at Anfield and he could be replaced at Anfield as early as this summer.

Several reports in England have suggested Liverpool may target a winger capable of adding creativity and goal contributions from wide areas.

Olise would be the ideal Salah replacement at Anfield but as expected, Bayern Munich have no intention to entertain offers for one of their best players.

