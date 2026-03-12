Aston Villa rival Arsenal for bargain transfer of classy 14 G/A star

Julian Brandt celebrates with his Borussia Dortmund teammates (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly the latest club eyeing up a potential free transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt.

The 29-year-old is coming towards being a free agent as his contract with Dortmund expires this summer, which has led to recent Arsenal transfer rumours about a possible move.

Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger, posting on his official account on X, recently linked the Gunners with Brandt, while Barcelona were also mentioned as a name to watch.

Now the latest from Football Insider is that Villa are also exploring Brandt as a transfer target due to his status as a free agent, with the club needing a cost-effective window for PSR reasons.

Where next for Julian Brandt as Premier League transfer suitors linked?

Brandt being out of contract is sure to mean he’ll have a host of options to choose from this summer, with the German playmaker possibly heading to England next.

Football Insider have also previously linked Brandt with Everton, so that’s three Premier League clubs who could possibly be in with a chance of getting him.

With ten goals and four assists in all competitions this season, Brandt continues to show just how effective he can be with his classy performances in the final third.

Julian Brandt career stats Games Goals Bayer Leverkusen 2013-19 215 42 Borussia Dortmund 2019-26 298 56 Germany 2016-24 48 3

It remains to be seen how successful he’d be in the English top flight after spending his entire career so far in the Bundesliga, but he’d surely be good enough to make an impact for clubs like Villa and Everton.

At Arsenal, it’s less obvious that he’d get that much of a chance to make an impact as there’d be a lot more in the way of competition for a starting spot in Mikel Arteta’s side.