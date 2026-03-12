Kevin Schade celebrates with his Brentford teammates (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Arsenal are exploring the market for wingers this summer, and Brentford’s Kevin Schade is understood to be one name being discussed internally.

The 24-year-old has caught the eye in the Premier League, weighing in with seven goals and three assists this season, following on from 12 goals in all competitions last term.

As reported here recently, Schade’s form has seen him become a target for Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United, though Brentford shut down any interest in the Germany international in January.

My understanding is the summer could be different, however, with Arsenal now also showing an interest in Schade as one of the options to replace Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal need a new left winger – Kevin Schade could be the answer

Schade looks ready to make the step up to a higher level, just as many other players from Brentford have in recent times.

The Bees have sold big names like Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa in recent times, as well as David Raya and Christian Norgaard to Arsenal.

“Arsenal and Brentford have a good relationship, so that could help with Schade,” one source said. “He’s been on the radar of a few clubs for some time now, but Arsenal’s interest is growing.”

Having strengthened with attacking players like Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke last summer, it now looks like AFC just need one more addition to give them something different on the left, with Schade perhaps an ideal pick.

Kevin Schade transfer looks a good fit for Arsenal, but could they do better?

Schade has shown plenty of promise, but his numbers at the moment are perhaps a bit short of what a club like Arsenal need.

He’s young enough that he could still improve, particularly with better players around him, and he has that good blend of experience as well, having been in the Premier League since he was a youngster.

Kevin Schade TOTAL SCORE: 15/25 Transfer fee * Performance *** Achievements ** Career phase **** Squad need *****

We’ve previously been informed that Schade would likely cost around €60m, however, and even if it’s a difficult market for attacking players right now, there are probably some better value-for-money options out there.

That’s why we’ve only given the Schade to Arsenal transfer a 15/25 – very much a medium score on our Transfer Fit rating system.