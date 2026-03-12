(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Murillo from Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old has been exceptional for the Premier League club, and he is on the radar of top teams. According to a report from INews, the defender is not pushing for a move away from the English club, but his stance could change if a top club like Liverpool or Chelsea comes calling.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Murillo could be tempted

The defender could be swayed by interest from top teams, and it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool or Chelsea follows up with an official offer to sign him. Both clubs need a quality central defender, and the Brazilian would be ideal. He has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could improve both teams.

At Liverpool, he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who will be a free agent soon. As for Chelsea, he could replace players like Benoit Badiashile or Axel Disasi.

Nottingham Forest is unlikely to sanction his departure easily, and they could demand a premium. Figures of around £70 million have been mentioned. That said, Liverpool and Chelsea have the financial muscle to be top-dollar for the player. They have shown that they are willing to invest big money in players with high potential.

See below for the score we gave Murillo to Liverpool or Chelsea with our Transfer Fit rating system, and find out more about how it works here.

Murillo TOTAL SCORE: 17/25 Transfer fee ** Performance **** Achievements ** Career phase **** Squad need *****

Murillo needs a move

Meanwhile, joining a big club would be ideal for Murillo as well. He deserves to compete at a higher level and fight for trophies. Liverpool and Chelsea will be able to provide him with the platform. He needs. Joining a bigger club could also improve his chances of playing regularly for the Brazilian national team.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. Murillo is also a target for Manchester United.