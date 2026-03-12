(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo at the end of the season.

The Spanish club is willing to sanction his departure for a fee of €30 million. According to reports from Spain, Liverpool is keen to secure his signature and has already made preliminary enquiries about a potential move. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official offer to get the deal done.

Clubs like Inter Milan and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on his situation as well. Liverpool will face intense competition for his signature, and they must act quickly to win the race. They need more quality and depth in central defence. Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from the club. He will be a free agent in the summer, and Joe Gomez could be on his way out of the club as well.

Signing a reliable central defender should be an absolute priority for Liverpool this summer.

Araujo has proven himself at Barcelona and for his national team. The Uruguayan International could be the ideal acquisition for Liverpool. The opportunity to sign a player of his quality for just €30 million cannot be passed up on. It would be a bargain for Liverpool if they manage to get the deal done.

The 27-year-old can operate as a central defender or a full-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for Liverpool.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League at this stage of his career could be exciting for the South American. He has shown his quality in La Liga, and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League now.