Liverpool given edge over Arsenal to sign English attacker from Premier League rivals

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon is being linked with a move away from St. James’ Park.



Clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal have been recently linked with a move for the England international.

Gordon has been a revelation in the Champions League this season, scoring ten goals for the Magpies.

Liverpool and Arsenal, who have monitored Gordon for a long time, must be impressed with his performances this season.

The Newcastle attacker has not only played in the wide attacking positions but also up front when Eddie Howe has used him as a no.9.

Gordon could be tempted to leave Newcastle United

With Newcastle United struggling to qualify for the Champions League next season, players like Gordon could be tempted by other clubs who are regulars in the biggest competition in Europe.

Keith Wyness has discussed the future of Gordon on Football Insider and the expert has tipped him to join Liverpool in the near future.

He said: “Well, certainly, he was nailed on to go to Liverpool just a few months ago, and then it’s now switched to Arsenal.

“I think that Liverpool may still be the destination for him, I think, given he is from the area. I still think there’s an attraction for him to come down there.

“I think Liverpool, I don’t know, it depends on the Isak injury as well. We’ve got to see how their forward line stacks up. But I do think he’s more unhappy at Newcastle.”

Liverpool may hold advantage over Arsenal in Gordon race

Gordon is a boyhood Liverpool fan and if both the teams make a move for him, the Reds may become the attacker’s preferred destination.

Two years ago, Gordon was close to joining the Merseyside club when the Magpies were struggling with PSR implications but Howe’s side sold other players to make their finances right and Gordon eventually stayed at the club.

With top clubs closely monitoring him and Newcastle struggling to keep up with the bigger clubs in England, it is highly likely that Liverpool, or perhaps Arsenal, make a move for him sooner rather than later.

