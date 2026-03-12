Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park on March 04, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Nico Williams has been linked with a move away from Athletic Club Bilbao in recent months.

The 23-year-old has been linked with multiple English clubs, and it appears that the Spanish outfit sanctioned his departure in the summer. According to reports from Spain, Manchester United are keen on securing his signature, but they will face competition from Chelsea and Arsenal as well. The player has a €95 million release clause in his contract, but the La Liga club is willing to accept offers below the clause.

Williams has been a player for club country in recent seasons, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for the Premier League club. Manchester United could use more depth on the flanks. The 23-year-old will add explosive pace and flair in the final third. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and add some much-needed unpredictability to the team.

Chelsea needs more quality on the flanks as well. Players like Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens have not been able to live up to the expectations. Chelsea needs more cutting-edge in the final third, and the 23-year-old could be ideal. The Spanish International has shown his quality in La Liga at the international level. He has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Finally, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged the club to keep tabs on his situation. Arsenal signed Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze at the start of the season, but the two players have been quite mediocre. They could use more quality on the flanks. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to break the Bank for Williams in the summer.