Manchester United are interested in signing the Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from the London club, and he wants to join a team where he can regularly compete at the highest level. Manchester United are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they have shown great improvement in recent weeks. They could be an attractive destination for the South American.

According to reports from Spain, the player could cost around £60 million, and Manchester United are prepared to offer him a lucrative contract in order to convince him to join the club. They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and the 27-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for them. He would be the ideal replacement for Harry Maguire.

Apart from his defensive qualities, his leadership skills and winning experience could prove invaluable. He has helped his country win the World Cup and Copa America. He helped Tottenham win the UEFA Europa League last season. The defender put on a man-of-the-match performance against Manchester United in the final, as his team won the European trophy last season.

Manchester United need a player of his quality, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. The defender has been linked with clubs from across Europe. He is one of the best players in his position, and it is unlikely that there will be any shortage of clubs keen on him. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can win the race for his signature.

The player can justify the £60 million price tag, and the investment could look like a shrewd one.