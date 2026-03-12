A Manchester United flag is seen in the surrounding area prior to a UEFA Europa League match (Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has been exceptional for the German club since joining them, and he’s currently one of the best left-backs in the game. According to Sports Boom, Manchester United want to secure his signature, and they would have to pay around £70 million in order to get the deal done.

Davies has also been linked with Liverpool.

Alphonso Davies is an elite player

Davies has proven himself to be a reliable defender, and he is equally effective going forward. He has 14 goals and 37 assists during his time at the German club. He could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Convincing the Canadian International to join the club will not be easy. He is playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he’s consistently fighting for League titles. Manchester United must convince him they can help him fulfil his ambitions.

They have the resources to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with the player. Arsenal have been linked with Davies as well.

Davies could be open to the move

The opportunity to move to England could be an exciting one for him at this stage of his career. He has proven himself in Germany and might be open to a new challenge now. He is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact in English football.

There is no doubt that he would be a major upgrade on players like Patrick Dorgu and Luke Shaw. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can wrap up the move quickly.