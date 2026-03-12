Michael Carrick, Head Coach of Manchester United, shows appreciation to the fans following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the RB Leipzig midfielder Eljif Elmas at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old playmaker is currently on loan at Napoli, and they have an option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

According to a report from TMW, Napoli will be able to secure his signature for €16 million in the summer. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to take up the option. The North Macedonian international has done quite well for them, and he could be a very useful player for them in the coming seasons as well.

Manchester United are looking to add more depth and quality in the middle of the park, and they believe that the 26-year-old could be very useful for them. However, Napoli are clearly in the driving seat when it comes to securing his signature. It remains to be seen with Italian club is willing to sign him and sell him for a quick profit. Manchester United need more control, composure and technical ability in the middle of the park. The 26-year-old can operate as an attacking midfielder or a central midfielder.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite exciting, and it will be interesting to see if Elmas is tempted to join Manchester United. Napoli is a big club as well, and the opportunity to join them permanently could be tempting. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The player will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football.

Manchester United have the finances to pay a premium for him, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an offer in the summer.