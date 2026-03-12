Casemiro of Manchester United fouls Pedro Neto of Chelsea. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Taras Mykhavko from Dynamo Kyiv, according to TEAMtalk.

The 20-year-old central defender is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. He could develop into a long-term asset for all three clubs, and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to follow up on their interest with an offer to sign the player.

Manchester United need more depth in the defensive unit, and Mykhavko could be a long-term acquisition for them. Harry Maguire is in the twilight stages of his career, and they will need to replace him properly. The young defender could prove to be the ideal acquisition.

Similarly, Chelsea will need to replace multiple defenders in the summer. They have looked vulnerable at the back, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile are expected to leave the club permanently.

As for Tottenham, Cristian Romero has been linked with top clubs, and he could be on his way out. Radu Dragusin has struggled for regular opportunities, and he might push for an exit as well. Tottenham might need to invest in multiple defenders in the summer. The 20-year-old could be a quality acquisition for them.

Mykhavko will be excited about the possibility of playing in the Premier League. It would be a major step up in his career. Regular opportunities in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

However, he should look to join a club that offers ample opportunities. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. It remains to be seen whether he can find a suitable destination in the summer.