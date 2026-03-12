(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has reportedly personally met with Nico Schlotterbeck in an ambitious attempt to hijack Real Madrid’s pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund star.

According to journalist Jorge C. Picon, Slot took the lead in presenting Liverpool’s long-term project to the German international, hoping to convince him to choose Anfield over the Bernabeu.

Schlotterbeck, 26, has emerged as one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe. While Dortmund have recently presented him with a lucrative renewal offer to extend his stay beyond 2027, the lure of a big move away remains strong.

Liverpool want to sign Nico Schlotterbeck

The Reds’ interest in Schlotterbeck is more than just a casual inquiry; it is a calculated move to secure a world-class successor for their aging defensive core.

Liverpool view the left-footed German as the perfect tactical fit for Slot’s high-line system, offering both technical ball-playing ability and physical dominance.

However, the competition is fierce. Real Madrid are reportedly currently considered the frontrunners, with reports from Spain suggesting that the Spanish giants are currently in pole position to secure the centre-back.

With Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba nearing the end of their contracts, Madrid view Schlotterbeck as the future of their defence.

Slot’s personal intervention is seen as an effort to personally convince the player’s preference toward the Premier League.

As per the journalist: “Borussia Dortmund has presented him with a very good offer to renew his contract (which ends in 2027) and they’re regaining hope that he’ll stay with the club.

“Real Madrid is following the German’s trail, who they like a lot. He’s among the options to bolster the center of the defense depending on the departures this summer.

“The other club that wants him is Liverpool. Arne Slot even met with him to tell him about the project and try to convince him.”

Liverpool’s centre-back situation

The urgency behind the Schlotterbeck pursuit stems from a brewing crisis in Liverpool’s defence.

Ibrahima Konate is increasingly likely to leave at the end of the season; the Frenchman has yet to sign a new deal, and with his contract expiring in June, Real Madrid have reportedly made him a top target for a free transfer.

Adding to the issue is the long-term uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk.

While the captain signed an extension in 2025 to keep him at the club until 2027, he will be 36 by the time that deal concludes.

By targeting Schlotterbeck now, Liverpool hope to ensure a smooth transition and avoid a defensive void similar to the one that derailed their 2020/21 campaign.