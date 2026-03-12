Talks held: Manchester City director recently met with PSG star's agent

Ousmane Dembele embraces PSG teammate Marquinhos (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Manchester City sporting director Hugo Viana reportedly met recently with the agent of Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international’s representative, Moussa Sissoko, recently met with Viana in what is being described as a routine contact, the kind of which often takes place between high-level club officials and player agents.

Still, as reported by Sport, this has led to speculation about Dembele’s future, and it would certainly make sense if the former Barcelona man had interest from another top club like Man City.

This is not the first time recently that we’ve heard murmurings about Dembele’s situation, with TEAMtalk reporting on him being unhappy at PSG.

Ousmane Dembele transfer could transform Manchester City’s attack

Dembele is one of the very best players in the world on his day, as he showed last season when he put in some of the best form of his career to fire PSG to Champions League glory.

The 28-year-old won the Ballon d’Or for his efforts, and with his ability to play anywhere across the forward line, he could be a hugely important addition to this City squad.

See below for our Transfer Fit rating score (find out how it works here)…

Ousmane Dembele TOTAL SCORE: 17/25 Transfer fee * Performance ***** Achievements ***** Career phase ** Squad need ****

Dembele probably wouldn’t come cheap and is clearly not someone with that long left at the very highest level, even if he’s been a bit of a late bloomer in his career.

Still, it’s hard not to give this deal a higher end of medium score overall, as Dembele could provide MCFC with an alternative to the out-of-form Erling Haaland, as well as an upgrade on inconsistent attacking players like Phil Foden, Omar Marmoush, Savinho, and Jeremy Doku.

City haven’t quite looked themselves this season, so injecting a proven attacking talent who can play a variety of roles looks like just what they need to get back to their best.