Man United and Spurs set to go against each other in the race for 26-year-old centre-back

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a move for AS Roma centre-back Evan Ndicka as the summer transfer window approaches.



According to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira, both Premier League clubs have been closely monitoring the 26-year-old defender’s situation in Italy and could step up their interest in the coming months.

Roma remain keen to retain the Ivory Coast international, but reports suggest that an offer in the region of €50 million could persuade the Serie A side to sanction a sale.

Ndicka’s consistent performances this season have made him one of the most reliable defenders in Italian football, drawing the attention of clubs across Europe.

Ndicka has consistently impressed with AS Roma

Ndicka has been a key figure in Roma’s defensive setup during the 2025/26 campaign, featuring in 32 matches across all competitions. His physical presence, composure on the ball, and aerial strength have made him a central component of the team’s defensive structure.

One of the most notable aspects of Ndicka’s recent form has been his unexpected contribution in attack.

The defender has scored in three consecutive Serie A matches, demonstrating his ability to pose a threat during set pieces and attacking situations.

Before joining Roma, Ndicka built his reputation at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he played a major role in the club’s UEFA Europa League triumph in 2022.

His experience in both the Bundesliga and Serie A has helped him develop into a well-rounded defender capable of adapting to different tactical systems.

Why Man United and Spurs are interested

Man United’s interest in Ndicka is believed to be linked to their plans to strengthen the defensive unit.

The club has been evaluating several centre-back options in recent months to improve both depth and defensive stability.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could also be preparing for defensive changes. Reports have suggested that the club may be open to reshaping parts of their back line during the upcoming transfer windows, making a player with Ndicka’s profile particularly appealing.

Ndicka’s combination of physical strength, defensive intelligence, and experience in European competition fits the type of defender both clubs are believed to be targeting.

