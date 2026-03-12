Premier League rivals ready to stun Liverpool with move for experienced defender

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly continuing to monitor Andy Robertson’s situation at Liverpool as the summer transfer window approaches.



According to Football Insider, Spurs remain interested in signing the experienced left-back as a free agent should he ultimately leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Tottenham previously attempted to explore a move for the Scotland international during the January transfer window, but the deal did not materialize.

The north London club are still keeping a close watch on developments, hoping another opportunity could arise in the coming months.

Robertson has an illustrious legacy at Liverpool

Robertson has been one of Liverpool’s most influential players since joining the club from Hull City in 2017.

Over the past decade, the 32-year-old has played a central role in one of the most successful periods in Liverpool’s modern history.

Under former manager Jürgen Klopp, Robertson formed a formidable full-back partnership with Trent Alexander-Arnold, helping redefine the attacking responsibilities of defenders in modern football.

His relentless energy, crossing ability, and leadership qualities have made him a fan favourite at Anfield.

Robertson has also been part of Liverpool’s most important achievements in recent years, contributing to the club’s Premier League title, UEFA Champions League triumph, FA Cup victory, and domestic cup successes.

Tottenham are looking for experience in defense

Tottenham’s continued interest in Robertson shows their desire to strengthen the left side of their defence.

The club has been exploring options to add experience and leadership to the squad as they plan for the next stage of their project.

A player with Robertson’s experience in high-pressure matches and European competitions would represent a valuable addition for Spurs, particularly if he were available without a transfer fee.

The left-back has clearly no future at Liverpool after the arrival of Milos Kerkez last summer.

