Arne Slot looks on during Galatasaray vs Liverpool (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs to have been alerted to the availability of Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento this summer.

There have been a lot of recent transfer reports about Livramento, who is coming up to the final two years of his contract at St James’ Park.

Just yesterday, the Telegraph reported that Arsenal were weighing up a summer bid for the former Chelsea youngster, while TEAMtalk now has further insight into his situation.

It seems Newcastle are open to letting Livramento go for around £60m this summer, and a host of clubs have been informed about his potential availability.

One of those is Liverpool, according to TEAMtalk, though they also suggest the strongest interest may be coming from Manchester City.

Tino Livramento could be an important signing for Liverpool

Liverpool signed both Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez last summer to give them a new right-back and left-back, respectively.

However, it would be fair to say neither player has exactly hit the ground running, even if Kerkez has improved a bit as the season has gone on.

Livramento can play right-back or left-back to a high standard, so even if he wouldn’t come cheap, he’d clearly do a job for Arne Slot’s side, whilst bringing a good amount of Premier League experience…

Tino Livramento TOTAL SCORE: 17/25 Transfer fee ** Performance *** Achievements *** Career phase **** Squad need *****

Overall, we give him a 17/25 Transfer Fit rating, which is the higher end of medium, as he looks a little overpriced, even if he otherwise ticks a few boxes. For that kind of fee, however, there could surely be better options out there.

Liverpool to raid Newcastle again?

Liverpool might not be too keen to enter into a protracted transfer saga with Newcastle again after how long it took them to eventually get Alexander Isak through the door last summer.

It might mean relations between the two clubs are strained, even if Livramento’s situation is admittedly quite different.