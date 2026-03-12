(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the PSG attacker Lee Kang-In at the end of the season.

They will face competition from clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea, who have been monitoring the 25-year-old South Korean attacker for quite some time.

The player has struggled to secure regular opportunities at the French club and needs to move on to play more often. Spurs could provide him with the platform he needs.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Tottenham made a serious attempt to sign the player in January. It will be interesting to see if they can win the race for his signature in the summer. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the South Korean could be ideal for them. The 25 year old capable of operating on either flank and centrally. He will add goals and creativity to the team.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for him, especially if he gets regular opportunities. However, Tottenham are fighting for survival in the Premier League. They must keep their status as a Premier League club intact if they want to attract quality players. The South Korean will not want to compete in the Championship next season.

Arsenal and Chelsea could also use more depth in the final third. They need someone who will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the team. The South Korean could be a useful acquisition for them if he is available at a reasonable price. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done.