Tottenham are not interested in signing 'very, very good' Real Madrid star

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly withdrawn from the race to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, following news that the Brazilian forward has suffered a serious knee injury that will rule him out for an extended period.



According to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira, Spurs had previously explored the possibility of bringing the 25-year-old attacker to north London but have now decided to abandon their pursuit.

Rodrygo is expected to remain at Real Madrid while he focuses on recovery after sustaining a torn ACL, an injury that will also prevent him from participating in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

Tottenham were closely monitoring Rodrygo

Rodrygo’s injury has had a significant impact on potential transfer discussions.

The Brazilian international had been linked with several clubs across Europe, including Tottenham, who were believed to be monitoring his situation as part of their plans to strengthen their attacking options.

However, a torn ACL typically requires many months of rehabilitation. With Rodrygo facing a lengthy recovery period, Tottenham have reportedly shifted their attention to alternative targets as they continue planning for the next transfer window.

For the player himself, the injury represents a major setback at a time when he had been enjoying an important role at Real Madrid.

Rodrygo has been a huge hit at Real Madrid

Rodrygo has developed into one of the club’s most dynamic attacking players. Known for his pace, technical skill, and ability to score crucial goals in high-pressure matches, the Brazilian has been a key part of Madrid’s attacking unit in recent seasons.

Rodrygo’s versatility allows him to operate on either wing or as part of a front three, giving Madrid’s coaching staff multiple tactical options.

His performances in the UEFA Champions League have been particularly notable, where he has produced several decisive moments during knockout-stage matches.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Rodrygo in the past by calling him ‘very, very good‘.

A number of Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on the Brazilian attacker but his latest injury might change the stance of clubs.

