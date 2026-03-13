Pedro Neto of Chelsea is tackled by William Saliba of Arsenal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old is a target for Arsenal and Chelsea. The London clubs are very serious about securing his signature, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. Barcelona are also interested in the player.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

If Barcelona failed to agree on a deal with Atletico Madrid and the player, he would have no problems returning to the Premier League. The former Manchester City striker is ready to return to England, and he would prefer to stay in London.

A source informed TEAMtalk: “Barca have been told from Alvarez’s side that this will not become a saga. They know both Arsenal and Chelsea are ready to go, they really want him. “Alvarez’s camp talking to Arsenal and Chelsea is no tactic, they are very serious. He is happy to move to London and join one of Europe’s biggest clubs – that is not a problem to him and that has been made clear.”

Arsenal and Chelsea would have a major advantage in any race to sign the player. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Chelsea need an upgrade on Liam Delap, who has failed to live up to expectations. Alvarez would be an exceptional acquisition. He has been prolific since moving to La Liga, and he has shown his quality in England with Manchester City. He has been a star for his country as well.

Alvarez has 45 goals and 15 assists in 98 appearances for the Spanish club.

At Arsenal, he could prove to be an upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres, who has not been able to score consistently since the big-money move to Arsenal. The 26-year-old could transform both teams in the attack. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. The player is likely to cost in excess of €100 million in the summer.