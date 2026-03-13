Mikel Arteta and Liam Rosenior (Photo by Pau Barrena, George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal are keen on the transfer of Kevin Schade, but there has been a new update on the Brentford winger’s situation from Christian Falk.

The Gunners are understood to be keen on Schade, as we first reported yesterday, but Falk says Bayern and Chelsea are also keen.

Writing in his latest CF Bayern Insider column, Falk stated that the Germany international could also be too expensive for the Bavarian giants due to Brentford looking for around £60m to let him go.

That could be good news for Premier League sides looking at Schade, with the 24-year-old impressing during his time with the Bees.

Kevin Schade transfer latest from Christian Falk

“It is TRUE: Bayern Munich are monitoring Kevin Schade. However, it’s not true that he’s high up on the shortlist,” Falk said.

“It’s a similar case to Diomande in the sense that he’s too expensive. I heard from Brentford’s side that they would start the poker at €70m [£60.3m]. This is too much. Perhaps they know it’s too much, and in the end, they won’t get this kind of money for him.

“There are so many Brentford rumours at the moment. Also, the striker, Igor Thiago, was linked to Bayern, but the club isn’t searching for this kind of player. But they are looking for a player like Schade.

“Bayern Munich are monitoring his situation, but it would be too difficult to sign him for this kind of money. So, it’s good for Chelsea, it’s good for Tottenham (I heard he’s on the list there as well).

“For Bayern, it would be interesting, given he’s a German player who could be involved with the national team, perhaps even for the upcoming World Cup if he’s lucky. But for the time being, Bayern don’t have him down as their number one target.”

Where could Kevin Schade move next?

Schade looks like he’d solve Arsenal’s issues in attack by providing an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on that left-hand side.

There could also be a role for him at Chelsea, who possibly need more reliable options than Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jamie Gittens.

At the same time, however, it’s perhaps hard to see any justification for an asking price as high as £60m for Schade.

Brentford have sold a few of their star players in years gone by, but £60m is not dissimilar to what Bryan Mbeumo moved for when he joined Manchester United on the back of far more convincing form.

Schade is arguably not quite at that level yet, though it’s also possible that his value will just continue to go up if clubs don’t move for him quickly.