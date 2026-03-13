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Arsenal are very interested in signing Leon Goretzka at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder will be a free agent in the summer, and Arsenal are now preparing a ‘formal offer’ for him. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Andrea Berta is personally involved in the transfer, and Arsenal are hoping to wrap up the move quickly.

Mikel Arteta views the player as a potential leader for the team, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal done. The 31-year-old will add physicality and technical attributes in the middle of the park. Despite his age, he could be a very useful player for Arsenal in the short term.

He has proven himself in Germany over the years, and the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League could be exciting for the German international. The 31-year-old has won several major trophies during his time in Germany, and it remains to be seen whether he can help Arsenal win major trophies as well.

Signing a player of his quality for free would be a masterstroke for any club. The player has 48 goals to his name for Bayern Munich and 49 assists.

Arsenal have put together a quality team, but they need more depth in order to do well across multiple competitions. Adding someone like Goretzka could prove to be a wise decision. He has won several major trophies throughout his career, and his winning experience could be invaluable.

During his time with Bayern Munich, he won six league titles and the UEFA Champions League. He knows what it takes to compete at the highest level regularly, and he could transform Arsenal.