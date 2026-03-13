Assan Ouedraogo of RB Leipzig celebrates with teammates scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and SV Werder Bremen at Red Bull Arena (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both set to go head to head for the potential transfer of RB Leipzig starlet Assan Ouedraogo.

The talented 19-year-old has long been regarded as a big prospect, with Fabrizio Romano telling CaughtOffside a few years ago about how big clubs like Liverpool and Bayern Munich were looking at him.

Romano described Ouedraogo as a “top talent” and it’s proven accurate as he’s gone on to develop well at Leipzig, with big clubs keen on him once again ahead of this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd and Chelsea are both really keen on Ouedraogo, though the Germany international could cost between €80-100m.

Assan Ouedraogo transfer won’t come cheap

Ouedraogo has no release clause at Leipzig, so TEAMtalk state that that will put the Bundesliga club in a strong negotiating position.

We’ve seen Premier League clubs spend big on top talents in recent times, so it will be interesting to see if they’re prepared to go all out for Ouedraogo as well.

It certainly looks like he’d be the kind of investment that would work well for Chelsea, who have spent a lot on recruiting the best young players in world football.

Assan Ouedraogo to Man United or Chelsea?

At the same time, however, Ouedraogo might not fancy Chelsea right now as their inconsistent form looks like it could cost them a Champions League place.

That perhaps looks more likely for United right now, while the teenager would probably also stand a better chance of playing regularly there.

CFC have Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo as their first choice midfield, but MUFC are on the lookout for upgrades in that department as the ageing Casemiro will leave at the end of his contract this summer, while Manuel Ugarte has flopped since joining the club.

United have been linked with midfielders by the Sun, though their report suggests they might go after more proven Premier League players such as Sandro Tonali or Elliot Anderson, so it remains to be seen if they’d gamble with a young talent from abroad like Ouedraogo.