Arsenal and Manchester United want Kennet Eichhorn

Bayern Munich have had some early talks with those close to German midfield wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn, who is also a target for Arsenal and Manchester United.

That’s according to Christian Falk in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider, with a further update on the highly-rated 16-year-old after revealing talks last week.

See below for that video, which also mentioned Arsenal and Man United being keen on Eichhorn, with Bayern seemingly worried about losing out on this top talent to Premier League clubs…

Writing in his latest column, Falk said of Eichhorn: “It is TRUE: Both Manchester United and Arsenal have Kennet Eichhorn on their lists for the summer. Bayern Munich are aware of this. They called the agents and informed them that the club really want him.

“However, the teenager’s position could also be a problem in this case. Eichhorn also wants playing time and is talking with his family about what the future could bring for him. He’s injured at the moment, so he does have time for this and to think things through.

“A step in the Premier League could be interesting for him if clubs offer him enough playing time. At Bayern Munich, yes, he could have a more quiet role, given the club already has the likes of Aleksandar Pavlović, Joshua Kimmich, and Konrad Laimer, who could be back in midfield if they sign Read, and they also have Tom Bischof.”

What next for Kennet Eichhorn?

Eichhorn clearly has a big decision to make on his future, as his rapid rise in the game means there’s a lot of interest in him despite his lack of experience.

While it must be tempting to jump at the chance to join clubs like Bayern, Arsenal, and United, there’s perhaps also a case for the player staying where he is to continue his development.

Then again, Bayern have also proven good for top young German players down the years, so that might be a lower risk than moving abroad at this stage of his career.