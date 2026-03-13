Chelsea players in a huddle (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is now considering leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Blues recently crashed to a disappointing defeat against PSG in the UEFA Champions League, and the midfielder is now considering a potential exit to fight for trophies more regularly.

Chelsea are still going through a period of transition, and Fernandez wants immediate glory, according to reports from Spain. He is on the radar of clubs like Real Madrid. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to come forward with an official offer to sign him in the summer.

There is no doubt that the 25-year-old is a top-class player and he’s one of the best in his position in the Premier League. He has the quality to succeed in La Liga, and Real Madrid will be able to provide him with the platform he needs. He has already won major trophies with his country, and he will now look to win league titles and the UEFA Champions League at the club level.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince the player to continue at the club. They will need to present him with an ambitious project in order to keep him at the club. Losing the midfielder would be a huge blow for the club. Fernandez is one of Chelsea’s best players, and his departure would weaken them immensely.

Chelsea will be hoping to fight for trophies next season, and they need to keep players like Fernandez at the club. The 25-year-old is one of the first names on the team sheet, and they simply cannot afford to lose him. It will be interesting to see if they can keep him at the club beyond this season.