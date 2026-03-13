Reece James and Liam Rosenior (Photo by Alex Pantling, George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has made an intriguing claim about Reece James’ other transfer options as he’s today signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior, speaking at his press conference on Friday afternoon, was delighted with the news that James had committed his future to the Blues.

It’s clear that Rosenior rates James very highly, as he said he couldn’t stop smiling about the news because it represented Chelsea securing the future of the best player in the world in his position.

Watch below as the CFC manager also hinted that James turned down other clubs in order to stay with his current employers…

? Liam Rosenior says Reece James had "many opportunities" to leave Chelsea! Which clubs could he be talking about? ?? pic.twitter.com/0ttHr2LgYI — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 13, 2026

Liam Rosenior on Reece James rejecting transfer opportunities elsewhere

“Yeah I can’t stop smiling because we’ve secured the best player in world football in his position,” Rosenior said to reporters.

“He had many, many opportunities to leave this magnificent club, and the good thing, it’s not just the size and the stature of the club that he’s come through from a very young age, but it’s his belief and confidence in what we’re doing here and where we want to go.

“We’ve had many conversations about it. For him to sign a deal and put his faith in us is a massive statement.”

Reece James has bounced back after Enzo Maresca difficulties

Rosenior only recently replaced Enzo Maresca as Chelsea manager, and that looks like it’s been a big boost for James.

The England international now looks back to his best, but this time last year, Maresca was critical of him and questioned his capabilities as club captain.

“For me, because you are the captain, you have to give more. You have to give more than the rest. I expect it from Reece and his team-mates expect if from him to always give more in terms of leadership,” Maresca said of James.

Rosenior’s praise for James speaks volumes, and perhaps shows just how much Maresca wasn’t really the right fit for this squad in so many ways.