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Chelsea defender Reece James has signed a long-term contract with the club, and the Blues will be delighted to end the speculation surrounding his future.

The 26-year-old full-back has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent weeks, and Mark Brus has confirmed on the Daily Briefing that Manchester City were interested in securing his signature. They need to add more depth in the right-back department, and James would have been an exceptional acquisition.

James is undoubtedly one of the best players in his position in the Premier League, and he would’ve helped Manchester City improve. The fact that he has now committed his long-term future to Chelsea will come as a huge blow to the Manchester club. It will be interesting to see if they move on to other targets.

Real Madrid and Barcelona were also interested in signing the Chelsea defender.

The 26-year-old has had his fair share of injury problems in recent seasons, but he seems to have gotten over his injury nightmare, and he’s playing his best football once again. Chelsea will hope that he can stay fit and help them in the coming months. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and they need their top players firing on all cylinders.

James will also hope his injury problems are behind him and will look to perform at a high level consistently now. It remains to be seen whether he can help Chelsea secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign.

Chelsea are looking to build a formidable squad capable of fighting for major trophies every season, and they need Champions League football in order to attract top players. Finishing in the top four will be an absolute priority for them.