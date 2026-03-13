From Spain: Liverpool given chance to sign versatile 23-year-old for just €50m

Eduardo Camavinga in action for Real Madrid against Benfica (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as he looks set to be made available for just €50m this summer.

Even if Camavinga hasn’t quite nailed down a regular starting place for Los Blancos, he’s proven a useful member of their squad in recent years, and is still young enough that he could improve in the near future.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Camavinga, with Real ready to let him go, but not for less than €50m.

This is similar to what has been reported by Radio Marca, as cited and translated by Football Espana, though those initial reports did not mention Liverpool’s interest.

We’ve also previously received similar information casting doubt over Camavinga’s future, with Liverpool and Arsenal showing an interest in his situation.

Eduardo Camavinga transfer has the makings of a successful deal for Liverpool

In many ways, Camavinga’s situation is similar to that of Ryan Gravenberch’s when he was at Bayern Munich.

Eduardo Camavinga TOTAL SCORE: 18/15 Transfer fee *** Performance *** Achievements **** Career phase ***** Squad need ***

How we calculate our Transfer Fit rating

The Netherlands international was struggling to establish himself at Bayern but ended up getting his career back on track with LFC.

Camavinga could also benefit from a change of scene at this stage of his career, with the 23-year-old France international now looking like he needs to play more regularly and nail down one position.

Camavinga is mostly a central midfielder, but has also filled in out wide or at left-back during his time in Madrid, which probably hasn’t helped his progress.

If he can be trusted in his most natural role at Anfield then he could surely form a fine partnership with Gravenberch and have a successful Premier League career.