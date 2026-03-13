Erling Haaland's agent responds to Barcelona transfer talk - but Man City have a bigger problem

Erling Haaland looks on during Man City's draw vs Nottingham Forest (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The agent of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has played down links with Barcelona after recent transfer speculation.

The Norway international is one of the best strikers in world football on his day, so it’s not too surprising to hear talk of Barca looking to position themselves at the front of the queue for any potential deal.

This is what has been reported recently by Sport, who suggested the Catalan giants were keen to negotiate a special clause to give them first refusal if the player ever became available.

However, Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimenta has quickly shut this down, insisting her client is very happy with life at Man City.

Erling Haaland’s agent denies Barcelona transfer talk

Speaking on La Sexta, as quoted and translated by ESPN, Pimenta said: “We have a lot of respect and admiration for Barcelona, but there hasn’t been any contact whatsoever regarding a potential transfer.

“The player renewed his contract a few months ago, he’s very happy at Manchester City.

“Everything is going very well for him and we really have nothing to discuss about a transfer when everything is so good at City.”

However, it’s probably fair to say there’s a bit of an elephant in the room here, with Haaland currently going through one of the worst patches of his career at the Etihad Stadium.

The goals have dried up for Erling Haaland

Normally a world class goal machine, Haaland is currently on an awful run of just two goals from open play in his last 17 games.

Rarely have we ever seen the former Borussia Dortmund man struggle like this, but if it carries on for much longer then you have to wonder if City would be better off selling him for huge money.

Pep Guardiola’s side are still in the title race, but Arsenal are the big favourites and there’s little hope of MCFC catching them without their best attacking player rediscovering his form.