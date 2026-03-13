Florian Wirtz with Milos Kerkez in Liverpool's pre-match warm-up (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool sources are reportedly playing down transfer rumours linking the German playmaker with Real Madrid as he shows signs of improving his form.

Wirtz hasn’t had an entirely positive first season with Liverpool since his big move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, but it seems the Reds are set to stick with him.

According to TEAMtalk, sources close to Liverpool insist there’s no substance to talk of Real Madrid hovering for Wirtz.

The report also explains that: ‘Private dressing-room meetings and support from teammates have played a key role in helping him (Wirtz) overcome early hurdles’ as the 22-year-old has shown clear improvement as the season has gone on.

Florian Wirtz surely not set for Real Madrid transfer

Having invested so much in signing Wirtz last summer, it makes sense that LFC are not prepared to give up on the player after just one season.

It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that a big club like Real Madrid would keep an eye on Wirtz’s situation, as he clearly remains a fine talent with plenty of potential.

Wirtz stats last three seasons Games Goals Bayer Leverkusen 2023/24 49 18 Bayer Leverkusen 2024/25 45 16 Liverpool 2025/26 37 6

Wirtz was a joy to watch as a youngster at Leverkusen, and Liverpool did well to win the race for his signature last summer.

One imagines Real could have been among Wirtz’s suitors while he was still in the Bundesliga, but they surely don’t have much hope of landing him now.

Florian Wirtz not the only Liverpool signing to struggle

It would also be fair to say that Wirtz is far from the only member of Arne Slot’s squad to struggle this season.

Most of the club’s summer signings have been a bit disappointing, except perhaps for Hugo Ekitike, with Reds fans yet to see the best of big names like Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez.

But it’s not just the new boys, with established stars like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also below par for much of the campaign, with more rebuilding surely needed this summer.