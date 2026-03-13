Arsenal FC logo at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Recently departed Arsenal midfielder Dan Casey is all set to complete a move to Fulham.

According to a report from Sky Sports, the 18-year-old has completed his medical at Craven Cottage, and he will sign a two-year contract with them.

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Casey will join up with the under-21 squad at Fulham, and it will be interesting to see if he can establish himself as a first-team player for them in future. The attacking midfielder is highly rated across the country, and he has a bright future.

Fulham will be delighted to have secured his services, and they will hope to nurture him into a first-team player.

The player left Arsenal last summer after turning down a professional contract with them. He has also been linked to clubs such as Crystal Palace and Manchester City. However, it seems Fulham have now won the race for his signature. The London outfit has secured an agreement with Arsenal over a compensation package for the teenager.

Casey has been with Arsenal since the age of seven, and he was a key player for their under-18 team last season. He managed to score 18 goals in 21 appearances for them. He was also given the opportunity to train with Arsenal’s first team.

There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future, and he will be delighted to have sorted out his long-term future for now. It will be interesting to see if he can focus on his football and establish himself as an important player for Fulham.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal regret his departure in future.