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Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with multiple managers in recent weeks, and former player Gus Poyet is keen on the job.

The 58-year-old is currently without a job, and he believes he knows the club well and could help things around for them. They have been linked with multiple former players and managers in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to sack Igor Tudor.

Poyet said (h/t Sun): “I remember before Igor Tudor got the job, people were talking about Robbie Keane – rightly so. They were talking about Tim Sherwood – rightly so. Even Harry Redknapp, they were asking him. “And I was sitting at home and I’m thinking, ‘Why not me?’ I’ve been there. I know the place, I know the relegation battle. “I know what needs to be done. Well, at least I have the experience. I know the Premier League. It’s sometimes funny that your name is not related there, but that’s the way it is now.”

Tudor was brought in as interim manager, expected to help Tottenham improve. Things have not gone according to plan, and they are still fighting for survival. Tottenham will not want to go down, and they should look to make changes quickly if they want to survive in the top flight. Appointing another new manager could prove to be a wise decision.

Poyet has managed in English football, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham is willing to take a chance on him. It could prove to be an underwhelming appointment for the fans. They should aim for a top-class manager who has proven himself at the highest level.

There is no doubt that Poyet knows the club well, and he has managed clubs fighting for survival in the past. However, Tottenham need to aim higher. They have quality players at their disposal, and the manager will be able to bring out the best in them.