Newcastle United's Lewis Hall looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Lewis Hall has impressed for Newcastle United and the club are aware that scouts will have been purring after his strong performance in the Champions League against Barcelona.

The England international was one of Newcastle’s most impressive performers in that 1-1 draw with Barca at St James’ Park, keeping Lamine Yamal relatively quiet and helping Eddie Howe’s side forward with some lovely passing.

According to iNews, a new contract is likely for Hall, and they suggest it should be a priority for the Magpies, who must surely do what they can to tie the former Chelsea youngster down and improve his wages.

Lewis Hall has been linked with Manchester United

Hall’s fine form will surely mean he’s of interest to bigger clubs soon, and Manchester United have been one of the main names linked with him.

A report from Fichajes recently stated that Man Utd were looking at the 21-year-old in a bid to reshuffle their back four, and perhaps move Patrick Dorgu to a more attacking role.

We were also previously informed of Liverpool looking at Hall, though they ended up signing Milos Kerkez as a new left-back last summer instead.

Manchester United need a new left-back

Hall would surely be an upgrade on the inconsistent and injury-prone Luke Shaw, so it will be interesting to see if these particular transfer rumours persist.

It will be tricky for the Red Devils if Newcastle manage to tie Hall down to a new and improved deal, but other names are also being linked.

A report from TEAMtalk stated that another left-back target for MUFC is RB Leipzig’s 27-year-old Germany international ace David Raum.

Hall is younger, however, so might be the better long-term option, with Howe praising him as “outstanding” to signal his importance to his side.

Having lost Alexander Isak last summer, NUFC will surely be in no mood to let another of their most important players go.