New twist as Man United join Arsenal in holding talks over €80m transfer

Castello Lukeba is a Manchester United transfer target (Photo by Sebastian Widmann, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly also in talks over a potential transfer move for RB Leipzig central defender Castello Lukeba.

The Red Devils have had initial contacts over this deal, according to TEAMtalk, following on from a report from L’Equipe that Arsenal are also working on signing the France international.

Lukeba has shone during his time at Leipzig, establishing himself as one of the top young defenders in the game, and it seems inevitable that he’ll soon earn a big move.

Man Utd now look to have added Lukeba to their list of defensive targets, though TEAMtalk suggest he won’t come cheap, with an asking price in the region of €80m.

Manchester United eyeing Castello Lukeba and Pierre Kalulu

As we reported yesterday, United are also eyeing Pierre Kalulu as an option to strengthen their defence this summer.

Liverpool may be ahead in the running for the moment, however, so it makes sense that MUFC are looking at Lukeba as an alternative to Kalulu.

Both players look like they’d be fine additions at Old Trafford, where there is surely room for at least one more new centre-back to come in.

Manchester United to make changes in defence?

Harry Maguire is nearing the end of his contract, so United would do well to bring in a long-term replacement this summer, even if there’s been some talk of the veteran England international staying if he agrees to take a pay cut, as per iNews.

There are other issues in this squad, such as Lisandro Martinez’s poor fitness record, while Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven haven’t been entirely convincing since joining the club.

Lukeba would surely be a more important signing for United than for Arsenal, who already have a lot of quality and depth at the back.

The Arsenal project might look more tempting, but Lukeba could have more of a key role if he joins United, while it’s also fair to say that the team looks to be back on the right track under interim manager Michael Carrick, with Champions League qualification now looking likely.