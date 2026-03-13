Man United rival Arsenal for Sandro Tonali and eye four other transfer targets from PL clubs

Sandro Tonali has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal
Sandro Tonali has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly making Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali one of their top targets in that position for this summer.

The Red Devils could face competition from Arsenal, however, with a recent report from Tuttosport claiming that Andrea Berta was working on signing his fellow Italian for the Gunners.

There has also been a report from the Chronicle suggesting that Arsenal had cooled their interest in Tonali, though, so that could be a boost for Man Utd.

The Newcastle star is being linked with United by the Sun as the club look for Premier League-proven players to strengthen their squad in the middle of the park.

Sandro Tonali among Manchester United’s midfield targets

As well as Tonali, United are also keen on Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

See below for a graphic comparing the stats of those five players this season, with some interesting insights highlighting their differing strengths and weaknesses…

Manchester United's midfield targets compared
Manchester United’s midfield targets compared (DataMB)

Tonali is reasonably well-rounded but arguably doesn’t look like he has enough quality with his forward passes or key passes compared to players like Anderson and Wharton.

Baleba is also strong defensively, but has perhaps dipped with his overall form this season, even if he looked like a tempting target when MUFC first looked at him last summer.

Should Manchester United sign Sandro Tonali?

Tonali was recently scored ‘low’ as a weak fit for Arsenal via our Transfer Fit rating system, largely because of how expensive he’d be and because of the options Mikel Arteta already has in that position.

United surely need Tonali more than Arsenal do, but as you can see, that doesn’t bring his score up that much…

Sandro Tonali TOTAL SCORE: 11/25
Transfer fee
Performance **
Achievements **
Career phase ***
Squad need ****
