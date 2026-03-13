Spending spree: Man Utd set sights on bargain £30m signing alongside two other major investments

David Raum with his RB Leipzig teammates (Photo by Inaki Esnaola/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up RB Leipzig left-back David Raum as one of a number of transfer targets from the Bundesliga club this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Raum could be available for just £30m due to approaching the final year of his contract, with the Red Devils keen on the Germany international.

This is not the only Leipzig player that Man Utd are looking at, however, with TEAMtalk’s report also mentioning a possible big move for their French central defender Castello Lukeba.

Meanwhile, another TEAMtalk report also mentioned that United are alongside Chelsea in targeting Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouedraogo to bolster their midfield.

Manchester United to launch triple transfer raid on RB Leipzig?

We’ve seen Leipzig sell star players like Xavi Simons and Benjamin Sesko in recent times, but it’s perhaps hard to imagine they’ll be keen on losing three such big names all at once.

That could make it tricky for United to land all three of Raum, Lukeba, and Ouedraogo, but it makes sense that these are players being considered.

MUFC will likely have a lot of options on their list for the summer, with Raum perhaps one of the more realistic names here due to his contract situation and asking price.

The 27-year-old has an impressive contribution of three goals and five assists in 24 Bundesliga games this season, so it could be that he’d be an upgrade on Luke Shaw on that left-hand side.

David Raum to Manchester United Transfer Fit rating

Raum has experience, strong recent form, and an affordable asking price, all whilst giving United something different in a position they could do with strengthening.

Overall, that’s a high score from us, with a Transfer Fit rating of 17/25, which is the upper end of medium – find out more about how we score these here.