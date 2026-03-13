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Manchester United are interested in signing Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United at the end of the season, and they have received a major boost in their pursuit.

According to a report from talkSPORT, the £42 million Portuguese midfielder does not want to compete in the second division of English football next season, and he is prepared to force an exit from West Ham if they are relegated in the summer.

The development will come as a huge boost for Manchester United, and they will certainly hope that the London club fails to secure safety. It could allow them to sign the 21-year-old midfielder for a reasonable fee. They need more control and creativity in the middle of the park, and Fernandez could be a long-term acquisition for them.

He has three goals and three assists to his name this season, and he will add control and technical ability to the midfield. He is capable of operating as a central midfielder and an attacking midfielder. His versatility will be a huge bonus for Manchester United if they can sign him.

The opportunity to play for them will be exciting for the young midfielder, and he will look to take the next step in his career. Manchester United could compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they will be an attractive destination for the West Ham star.

Meanwhile, the Hammers paid £42 million for him, and they are likely to demand a premium if they are forced to sanction his departure. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal.

For now, West Ham will be desperate to secure Premier League safety so they can keep their best players.