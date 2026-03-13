Sir Jim Ratcliffe reacts during a Manchester United game (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve the midfield unit with the signing of Joao Gomes at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has done quite well in the Premier League with Wolves, and he’s expected to leave them at the end of the season. They are the favourites to go down in the summer, and Gomes does not want to compete in the championship with them.

According to Sports Boom, Manchester United is prepared to provide him with an exit route. They need more quality in the middle of the park, and the 25-year-old Brazilian could be the ideal acquisition. He could be the ideal alternative to Casemiro, who is set to leave the club.

The 25-year-old will add physicality, defensive cover, and control to the team. The opportunity to play for Manchester United will be quite exciting for him. It would be a major step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself at a big club.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are keen on the player as well. They could use more depth in the middle of the park, and Gomes would be an exceptional acquisition. He could form a solid partnership with Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and they will be attractive destinations for the Brazilian. It remains to be seen where Gomes ends up eventually. He is a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could hit the ground running at Manchester United or Newcastle.

It remains to be seen whether either club can agree on a reasonable deal with Wolves in the summer. There have been rumours that Gomes could cost around €40 million.