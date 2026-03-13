Michael Carrick applauds the Manchester United fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club Bilbao at the end of the season.

The club hierarchy is discussing offers in the region of €80 million for the Spanish international, as per reports from Spain. He is one of the finest attacking players in La Liga, and he has proven himself for club and country. He could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack if he joins the club. Williams helped Spain win the UEFA Euro 2024.

They could use more cutting-edge in the final third. The 23-year-old will add explosive pace and flair to the team. Manchester United need more unpredictability going forward, and it will be interesting to see if they can sign Williams.

The Spanish club could be tempted to sell him if an offer of around €80 million is presented. It would help them improve multiple areas of the squad.

Meanwhile, Williams could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League as well. It would be a huge opportunity for him to prove himself at the highest level. He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could make an immediate impact. His directness and flair make him a good fit for English football, and he could be a star for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the attacker earns around €320,000 per week at the Spanish club. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United is willing to offer him such a contract.

The 23-year-old attacker has 10 goal contributions this season, and he has a long-term contract with the Spanish club until 2035. Manchester United will have to break the Bank if they want to get the deal done. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few months.