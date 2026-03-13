Peter Schmeichel has sent a message to Antonin Kinsky

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has sent a heartfelt and direct message to Tottenham ace Antonin Kinsky after his difficult week.

The young Czech shot-stopper suffered a nightmare performance for Spurs in their 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, but Schmeichel has offered to talk to him if he wants.

Watch the video clip below as Schmeichel shows what a class act he is by insisting that Kinsky did nothing wrong and that in fact he was hung out to dry by Tottenham’s interim manager Igor Tudor, who humiliated him by substituting him off after just 15 minutes…

Peter Schmeichel’s message to Antonin Kinsky

"We've all been there as goalkeepers… You made a couple mistakes but you as a person did nothing wrong and you were hung out to dry. If you ever what to have a chat I'm here to talk to you." Uncle @Pschmeichel1 with a heartfelt message for Antonín Kinský ? pic.twitter.com/uDuXOczvoG — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 11, 2026

“I will say to Kinsky by the way, directly here to you … we’ve all been there, goalkeepers, as David de Gea said, it’s a different position,” Schmeichel said on CBS Sports.

“We know if we make a mistake, more often than not it’s a goal. The reality of goalkeeping is you are going to make mistakes and it is going to cost you goals.

“And the art of goalkeeping is how you react to that – he didn’t get a chance to react to that. But I will say to you directly, you did nothing wrong yesterday. You made a couple of mistakes, but you, as a human being, did nothing wrong and you were hung out to dry and I think that was incredibly wrong.

“If you ever want to have a chat, I’m here to talk to you … I’ve been there, I know what it’s like.”

Antonin Kinsky tipped to leave Tottenham on loan

Not long after the game, there was a report from the Telegraph about Kinsky being likely to leave Tottenham on loan this summer in an attempt to rebuild his career.

THFC fans must surely feel some sympathy for Kinsky, though, as he really was thrown in at the deep end with a surprise start for this big game.

Tudor surely should have stuck with him, but it’s just one of many things the Croatian tactician seems to have got wrong during his stint as interim manager with Spurs so far.