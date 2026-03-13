Sources on "talks" as Arsenal battle with Man United for wonderkid transfer

Pio Esposito in action for Inter Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United have both had some initial contacts over the potential transfer of Inter Milan forward Pio Esposito.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, I’ve been informed about both the Gunners and the Red Devils showing an interest in Esposito.

However, both clubs have been sent the clear message that the talented young Italy international is not available, with Inter keen to tie him down to a new contract.

“Inter are not even prepared to consider going to the negotiating table at this time,” one source said. “Esposito is seen as a key part of their future plans and they’ll hold talks over tying him down to a new contract soon.”

Esposito has impressed with more playing time in the Inter first-team this season, scoring seven goals in all competitions, and there’s surely more to come from him as he’s still just 20 years of age.

Pio Esposito transfer eyed by Arsenal and Manchester United

It is also my understanding that clubs like Arsenal and Man Utd will continue to monitor Esposito in the future as he could be a target to try for again at some point.

Inter fans can be relieved, however, to hear that their club seem confident of keeping hold of him despite interest from the Premier League.

Still, Arsenal and United could do with more options up front, with Esposito looking like someone well worth keeping an eye on.

Arsenal looking for new attacking players

Kevin Schade is an Arsenal target as well this summer, with wingers and strikers likely to be high up on the north London giants’ list of priorities.

Esposito could have been a good option to provide a long-term option to rotate with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz, but perhaps the club should also be looking at more proven world class players who can make a big impact straight away.

It might also be that improving that threat from the left-hand side with a signing like Schade would also help Gyokeres to shine next season after some struggles to settle in his first campaign.