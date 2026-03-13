Federico Valverde of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First Leg match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 11, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are looking to strengthen the defensive unit by signing Murillo from Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding in the Premier League, and he’s one of the best young defenders in the country right now. Real Madrid need to find a quality long-term replacement for David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. The South American could be a solid long-term investment for them.

According to reports from Spain, they are expected to open formal talks to sign the 23-year-old defender at the end of the season. However, it will not be easy to get the deal done. Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United are also interested in the Brazilian. Murillo could cost around £70 million this summer.

It will be interesting to see which of the four clubs decides to act on their interest and come forward with an official proposal to sign him. The 23-year-old will want to compete at a high level, and all four clubs will be attractive destinations for him.

Liverpool need a replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. Chelsea will need to replace unwanted defenders like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile. Meanwhile, Manchester United need a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire.

The Brazilian could prove to be an exceptional acquisition, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He will want to join an ambitious project where he can compete regularly in the UEFA Champions League and fight for major trophies.

The opportunity to move to Real Madrid could be quite exciting for him. They have a strong Brazilian contingent at the club, and that could give them an edge in the transfer race.