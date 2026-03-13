Deal signed: David Ornstein confirms huge Chelsea boost in morning update

Reece James celebrates during Chelsea's game against PSG (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea right-back Reece James has signed a new six-year contract to commit his future to the Blues, according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

UPDATE: James’ new Chelsea deal has now been officially confirmed by the club on their website.

Posting on X this morning, Ornstein said: “EXCL: Reece James commits future to Chelsea by signing new 6yr contract. 26yo’s previous deal 2028; fresh agreement runs until June 2032. Deal aligns England right-back with #CFC incentivised wage structure.”

? EXCL: Reece James commits future to Chelsea by signing new 6yr contract. 26yo’s previous deal 2028; fresh agreement runs until June 2032. Deal aligns England right-back with #CFC incentivised wage structure. W/ @SJohnsonSport @reallycerys @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/n0cYLx4Z6p — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) March 13, 2026

Reece James contract is good news for Chelsea

This is good news for Chelsea as James has been a key player for the club ever since rising up through their academy into the first-team.

Injuries have held the 26-year-old back at points, but he’s still played 225 games for the west London club, winning major honours such as the Champions League, the Europa Conference League, and the Club World Cup.

James will now hope to continue pushing on after getting more playing time this season as he’s done better at staying fit.

Will Reece James start for England at the World Cup?

With the 2026 World Cup finals just around the corner, it will be interesting to see if James can establish himself as a starter for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

James played under Tuchel at Chelsea, so the pair know each other well, but there’s strong competition from Real Madrid star and former Liverpool man Trent Alexander-Arnold.

On current form, however, James must have a decent shot at getting into the England line up, and this new contract could be another boost to his confidence for the weeks and months ahead.