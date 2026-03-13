Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

West Ham United are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether they can beat the drop.

If they are relegated at the end of the season, they could lose key players in the summer. According to a report from Sports Boom, Tottenham are planning a double raid on the London club if they go down.

Tottenham are hoping to sign Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville from West Ham. It is no secret that they need more quality and depth on the flanks. Bowen and Summerville have shown their quality in the Premier league and there is no doubt that both players would be exciting acquisitions for Tottenham.

However, the North London club is fighting for survival as well. It will be interesting to see if they can stay at the end of the season.

Tottenham have struggled in the final third this season and they need players who can add pace, flair and unpredictability to the team. Someone like Bowen would be an excellent addition. He has been a reliable creator for West Ham and he has scored goals consistently as well. He deserves to compete at a high-level and joining Tottenham could be the ideal next step for him.

If they can survive in the Premier League, they could be an attractive destination for the player.

Summerville has also impressed with Leeds United and West Ham. He has the quality to play for a bigger club and the Dutch attacker could be an asset for Tottenham. It will be interesting to see if the North London club can sign the two players for a reasonable outlay in the summer.