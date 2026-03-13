Tottenham fans (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they are expected to make a managerial change at the end of the season.

Igor Tudor has been brought in as the interim manager, but he is expected to be shown the door soon. According to GMS, they are keen on bringing Mauricio Pochettino back to the club in the summer. The Argentine manager is highly rated at Tottenham, and he is a fan favourite.

He helped Tottenham challenge for the league title during his time at the club and guided them to the final of the UEFA Champions League on a shoestring budget as well.

The report claims that Pochettino is open to managing Tottenham again and would not hesitate to join them, even if they are relegated to the Championship at the end of this season.

The Argentine is currently managing the United States national team, and he is expected to leave after the World Cup. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done to bring him back to the hot seat. There is no doubt that he is a quality manager, and he could help them bounce back strongly. He knows the club well, and he is well-liked by the fans.

Tottenham need someone who can lift the spirits around the club, and the South American manager would be ideal.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can survive the drop this season. There is no doubt that they have quality players at their disposal, and they should be doing a lot better. It remains to be seen whether the players can step up and produce a strong performance in the remaining matches of the season.

Apart from their poor performances, they have also struggled with injuries.