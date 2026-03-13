Man United & Liverpool handed £86.2m transfer boost following major development

Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig and Christian Falk (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Liverpool may have been handed a significant boost as it looks like Yan Diomande is no longer a top target for Bayern Munich due to being too expensive.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

In a potentially major development in this saga, Christian Falk has played down the Diomande to Bayern links in his latest exclusive column for CF Bayern Insider.

Despite Diomande’s quality, it seems Bayern have been forced to consider other options ahead of him due to the likely cost of the deal with RB Leipzig.

“It is TRUE: Yan Diomande is no longer a priority for Bayern’s decision-makers,” Falk said.

“He obviously has so much quality and is playing very well in the Bundesliga this term. So, he’s not off the list because he’s a poor player, but rather because he’s too good and too expensive!

“Bayern know how much RB Leipzig are looking for in a transfer fee (negotiations will start at €100m [£86.2m]) and it’s a lot! Certainly more than what Bayern are prepared to pay at the moment.

“And the fact of the matter is that they already have Luis Diaz, who is the main man on the left side. They can’t pay so much money for what would effectively be a backup signing.

“So, it’s hard for Bayern Munich, given they love the player, but they won’t be involved in the poker with Premier League clubs. He’s too expensive.”

Yan Diomande transfer options as Bayern cool interest

Fabrizio Romano recently linked Diomande with Manchester United in a report on his YouTube channel, so that could be another saga to watch out for.

“What I can say it’s not meaning that Man Utd are going to sign Yan Diomande, but it’s showing that Man Utd maintain a concrete interest in the player,” Romano said.

Diomande stats Games Goals Assists RB Leipzig 2025/26 26 11 5

“Man Utd people, scouts, were in attendance for the last game played by Red Bull Leipzig against Augsburg. I think Yan Diomande scored a goal. He’s playing very well recently.

“It’s not just about the goals. The assist, you can feel he’s an electric winger, very good one-v-one, very fast. He’s a player that several clubs are following, not only Man Utd, but the presence of Man Utd again to follow the player against Augsburg is showing that they are keeping a close eye on the player.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been mentioned as suitors for the Ivory Coast international, due to the fact that dream target Michael Olise would be too expensive and unrealistic for them.

See below as Florian Plettenberg has posted on X about Liverpool looking at Diomande as another option in that position…

?? Michael #Olise remains a dream target for Liverpool ahead of the upcoming summer window, and further background checks have been made. However, #LFC now consider a transfer to be completely unrealistic. He is not for sale. In addition, FC Bayern are looking to extend his… pic.twitter.com/QT2HeI5o7M — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 3, 2026

“Michael Olise remains a dream target for Liverpool ahead of the upcoming summer window, and further background checks have been made. However, LFC now consider a transfer to be completely unrealistic,” Plettenberg said.

“He is not for sale. In addition, FC Bayern are looking to extend his contract beyond 2029, with plans to improve his current deal. Incredible 13G/25A this season yet.

“As a result, LFC are shifting their focus within the Bundesliga to Yan Diomande.”

Diomande has 14 goals and five assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season, despite still being only 19 years of age.

Capable of playing on both flanks, Diomande looks like someone who can go right to the very top of the game, and like an ideal signing for both the present and future of big clubs like United and Liverpool.