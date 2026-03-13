Bizarre: Liverpool eye risky transfer of Prem winger with 0 G/A in his last 14 games

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a surprise transfer move for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh despite his dire recent form.

The 21-year-old has at points looked like an exciting young prospect, but he’s gone horribly off the boil in recent times, with no goals or assists in any of his last 14 appearances for Brighton.

In total, Minteh has just one goal and four assists in the Premier League so far this season, but Fichajes claim Liverpool are eyeing him up to replace Mohamed Salah.

While the report mentions Arne Slot knowing the player well during his time when he had him on loan at Feyenoord, it’s hard to see there being any truth to this particular story.

Yankuba Minteh would be a hugely risky signing for Liverpool

While a lot of players go through a bad patch every now and then, Minteh currently looks like too risky a signing for a big club like Liverpool.

If the Reds really are set to lose the ageing Salah this summer, then they need to ensure whoever replaces him is ready to hit the ground running.

There might not be that many players in world football who can do that, but there are many who’d be a safer bet than Minteh.

The Gambia international is young enough that he could still turn things around and have a good career, but for now he gets an unsurprisingly low score with our Transfer Fit rating system…

Yankuba Minteh TOTAL SCORE: 8/25 Transfer fee – Performance – Achievements * Career phase **** Squad need ***

8/25 represents a weak score, as he only really gains any points from the fact that he’s previously shown some potential, is young enough to still improve, and plays in a position LFC need to strengthen in.

Otherwise, this is surely one for the Merseyside giants to stay well away from.

Other wingers on Liverpool’s radar

As recently reported by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have made Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise a dream target, while RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is seen as a more realistic option…

?? Michael #Olise remains a dream target for Liverpool ahead of the upcoming summer window, and further background checks have been made. However, #LFC now consider a transfer to be completely unrealistic. He is not for sale. In addition, FC Bayern are looking to extend his… pic.twitter.com/QT2HeI5o7M — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 3, 2026

Olise is probably the closest thing to Salah out there in this current market, though in many ways it looks like they’ve missed the boat for this profile of player.

Last summer a lot of left-footed right-wingers changed clubs, with Bryan Mbeumo moving from Brentford to Manchester United, Noni Madueke swapping Chelsea for Arsenal, and Newcastle signing Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

Antoine Semenyo might also have been another decent option, but he moved from Bournemouth to Manchester City in January, so Liverpool could have a tricky task trying to replace Salah this year.