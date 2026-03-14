Arsenal and Chelsea lead race in signing one of Europe's best strikers

(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid are reportedly determined to block any attempt by Barcelona to sign Julián Álvarez, as speculation surrounding the Argentine striker’s future intensifies ahead of the summer transfer window.



According to Diario Sport, the Spanish club have no intention of strengthening one of their biggest domestic rivals and would reject any approach from the Catalan side.

Reports suggest that the club might consider offers from the Premier League, but only if the proposal significantly exceeds €100 million.

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs believed to be monitoring Álvarez’s situation closely.

Julian Álvarez has reached a new level at Atlético

Since joining Atlético Madrid, Julián Álvarez has become a central figure in Diego Simeone’s attacking setup.

The 26-year-old Argentina international is admired for his relentless work rate, pressing ability, and versatility in the final third.

Álvarez can operate both as a central striker and as part of a more fluid attacking system, making him particularly valuable in Simeone’s tactical approach.

His ability to combine intelligent movement with clinical finishing has seen him become one of the club’s most consistent attacking threats.

The forward also carries significant pedigree on the international stage. Álvarez played a key role in Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where his performances alongside Lionel Messi elevated his reputation across world football.

Barcelona face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea

While Barcelona face significant resistance, interest from England continues to grow. Both Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly assessing the possibility of making a major move for the striker.

Barcelona have reportedly been admirers of Álvarez for some time as they look to strengthen their attacking line in the coming years but competition from Premier League clubs is set to make their life difficult.

The Catalan giants are looking for a long term replacement of Robert Lewandowski and Álvarez is high on their radar for the summer transfer window this year.

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