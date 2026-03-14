Aston Villa face nightmare transfer scenario as three big names could leave

Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, and Ollie Watkins celebrate during Aston Villa's win over Chelsea (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa reportedly look set for a difficult summer transfer window as they may come under pressure to sell the likes of Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, and Emiliano Martinez.

It seems that Villa continue to have financial problems that will limit what they can do in the transfer market unless they also make major sales.

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That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail, which casts doubt over big names like Rogers, Tielemans, and Martinez in particular.

The report states that Villa are braced for bids for Rogers, who is one of the most exciting young talents in English football.

We’ve previously been informed of Rogers being a target for Chelsea and Liverpool, and there’ll surely be other top clubs interested if the 23-year-old does have to leave Villa Park.

Aston Villa struggling to cement place in the top four

Villa finished in the Champions League qualification spots two years ago and could do so again this year, but it looks like they’re still not making enough revenue to compete with the more traditional ‘big six’ clubs.

It will only become harder for them to do so if they still have to accept big offers for their best players.

Rogers would be a huge loss, but it would also be tough to replace key players with quality and experience like Tielemans and Martinez.

The Mail’s report also suggests that manager Unai Emery is exhausted, though it falls short of suggesting there’s any doubt over the Spanish tactician’s future.

Emery is said to be a big workaholic, but one perhaps also has to wonder how long he’ll be prepared to put so much into this job if he can’t keep his best players.