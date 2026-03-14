Erling Haaland exit reports have resurfaced again as Man City attackers tops transfer wishlist

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Speculation surrounding the future of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has resurfaced once again, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly continuing to monitor the Norwegian star.



According to TEAMtalk, the two Spanish giants remain interested in Haaland as part of their long-term attacking plans.

However, the latest reports have been quickly downplayed. Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimenta has firmly rejected claims that negotiations have taken place with Barcelona, dismissing suggestions that discussions over a potential future move are already underway.

Haaland remains firmly under contract with Man City after signing a major extension last year that ties him to the club until 2034.

Barcelona’s interest sparks intense debate

The renewed speculation began after Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font claimed he was attempting to secure a “preferential option” to sign Haaland if the striker ever decided to leave Man City.

Font’s comments immediately drew attention across European football, as Barcelona have long been linked with the prolific Norwegian forward.

The club has been rebuilding its squad in recent years and is expected to pursue high-profile signings if financial conditions allow.

However, Pimenta quickly dismissed the suggestion that any formal negotiations had taken place, clarifying that Haaland’s camp has not engaged in talks regarding a transfer.

Erling Haaland is committed to Man City

Haaland’s current situation makes any immediate move unlikely. The striker signed a long-term contract extension with Man City in 2025, committing his future to the Premier League champions for the foreseeable future.

Since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has established himself as one of the most dominant goal scorers in world football.

Haaland has consistently delivered impressive goal-scoring numbers, playing a key role in Man City’s domestic and European ambitions under manager Pep Guardiola.

Real Madrid’s interest in Haaland is not new. The Spanish giants have previously been linked with the striker as part of their long-term strategy to assemble one of the strongest attacking lineups in Europe.

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